'I know my worth' - Antony

Manchester United winger Antony says criticism of his performances only fuel his desire to prove his worth at the club.

It has been a disappointing season for the Brazil international and his team-mates who cannot now qualify for the Champions League. Antony did score his first Premier League goal for the season on Saturday but relegation-threatened Burnley equalised with a late penalty to leave Old Trafford with a point.

"It's been a very tough year for me and the team," he said. "The results are not ones we have expected.

"I am someone who takes criticism very well and I want to work on it, and I think we all have to focus on finishing the season the best we can.

"We still have a few Premier League games and the (FA Cup) final, but then we need to focus on the next season and not commit the mistakes we've committed this year."

The initial £80.6m deal that brought the 24-year-old from Ajax in 2022 has come under mass scrutiny but Antony says critics of his performances does not affect him.

"(The transfer fee) doesn't really impact me because I know my worth," he added.

"The money is the money and obviously everyone speaks about it but no one would if the performances of everyone and myself were at the top.

"So, it's something that is just a way of working harder, knowing I can get better, I know my worth and I will.

"As I said the critics are going to exist, and it's something that makes me want to work harder, prove to myself first.

"I'm going to keep working, giving everything for the group because it's most important to have a good mentality and to be focused."