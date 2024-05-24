Get to know Rangers anthem singer John Brancy

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’ve been to a New York Rangers game recently there’s a good chance you’ve heard his voice. For the past two years John Brancy has been singing the national anthem in front of the Blueshirt faithful. Perry Sook takes some time to get to know the Grammy-winning baritone.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.