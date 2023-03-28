What you need to know about what Mike McDaniel said here in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A reporter thanked Mike McDaniel for coming to the AFC coaches breakfast availability here in Arizona early Monday morning.

"Mandatory," McDaniel quipped with a trademark smile.

McDaniel was his usual chatty, personable, witty self in a session that lasted about 30 minutes.

Here are the top things you should know:

∗ Mike White vs. Skylar Thompson is a real thing. White has to be installed as the training camp favorite based on his experience and track record. But yes, there will be a competition for the backup spot at quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel said that some of White's tape reminds him of a quarterback he once worked with, Matt Schaub. McDaniel feels he has "number two quarterbacks that can win games as the number one."

∗ Tua Tagovailoa's injury prevention program is going well. McDaniel said Tagovailoa's health is good and that he continues to work to strengthen his neck and also work on jiu-jitsu. The goal of course is to learn how to best fall and to limit as much as possible the effect of head injury after neck whiplash. McDaniel said on Tua's health he's "hearing all the best things that you could possibly hear. He's in a great spot."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands by Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel at the Miami bench in the second half of the game between host Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, FL. Final score, Miami Dolphins, 30, Houston Texans, 15.

∗ McDaniel thinks Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackon worth developing. Jackson showed some solid things at right tackle but was injured most of last season. The Dolphins paid a decent sum to Dan Feeney to compete with Liam Eichenberg at left guard. But Miami seems unlikely to spend big on a pricey right tackle. Surely they'll add at least one more veteran tackle for insurance, however.

∗ McDaniel takes blame for run game. The Dolphins should have probably run more last season, McDaniel said. The Dolphins brought back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson because they were effective at times. Miami believes they can be even more effective as the offensive line already has a year of zone blocking under its belt. "When you look at it, you know, historically, if you can get a runner 4.5 (yards per carry) plus, they're doing something pretty good,' McDaniel said.

∗ Braxton Berrios is a nice fit for Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel sees Berrios as a spark plug and a play maker. McDaniel said Tua is a unique distributor and he sees Berrios as a scoring player. It will be interesting to see how many catches Berrios has and if he quickly surpasses Cedrick Wilson as Miami's third receiver. Assuming, of course, that Wilson is on the roster in 2023. "He's a guy that makes plays with the ball in his hands," McDaniel said of Berrios.

∗ McDaniel was thrilled when Chris Grier dropped Jalen Ramsey's name. "It was a very similar situation to that of the year before with Tyreek," McDaniel said. "It kind of hits me out of nowhere. And Chris Grier will come in my office in classic Chris Grier form. And he has this look that says like, 'Hey, you're going to like the news that I have.' And, and so he says, 'Yeah, we I think we have an opportunity that they've, they've reached out.' And it was, uh, you know, my immediate reaction was pretty candid and simple. It's like, alright, not talking terms, not talking, you know, what it's going to cost or that would be a cool opportunity. That would be hard to replicate."

∗ Dolphins love David Long's linebacker upside. McDaniel said Long brings energy and instincts. "One of my favorite things that I told him right when I met him is like, 'Dude, you are the inspiration for a guy that, you know, people have probably told you, you're slightly you're maybe a little undersized," McDaniel said. "And because of that he is used he's found so many different tools in his game to be successful that make him such a such a really cool player how to how he defeats blocks with his hands and his feet."

