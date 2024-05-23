What to know as horse racing returns to Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino

The start of the spring and summer horse racing meet at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino starts on Friday.

Here is a look at what to know for the upcoming season.

Opening weekend

Friday and Saturday there will be a 16-race card with trials for the Grade 1 $1 million Ruidoso Futurity for 2-year-old quarter horses going 350-yards. The top-five fastest times of the day on Friday, along with Saturday’s trial race qualifiers, will advance to the finals on Sunday, June 9.

Friday’s races will include Painted Eclispe, winner of the $312,000 West Texas Futurity at Sunland Park Race Track. The gelding will be compete in race six on Friday for La Feliz Montana Ranch.

Saturday’s entries include Relentless American, winner of the $100,000 Remington Park Juvenile for owner Tom Maher and trainer Jason Almstead. The gelding is placed in the second race.

Cowboys Gun Z wins the 440 yard All American Futurity at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino on Sept. 4, 2023. The winning jockey Agustin Silva, gets hugs from his team after winning his first All American.

Racing begins at noon on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the nation’s top 3-year-old quarter horses will compete in the $900,000 (est) Ruidoso Derby trials. Last year’s All American Futurity champion Cowboy Gun Z returns to the track and runs in the second race. Post time is 1 p.m.

Music on Saturday

Ruidoso Downs will feature a Tequila and Margarita Festival featuring a concert by Stonie LaRue on Saturday night in the pavilion to be held immediately following the races. Tickets start at $30 for the concert and $20 for tastings. Purchase tickets at the box office or visit www.raceruidoso.com.

Racing days/casino hours

There will be 47 race days during the 2024 season including every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are two Mondays of racing, May 27 and closing day Sept. 2, and there will be racing on Thursday, July 4. First post time will generally be 1 p.m. with the grandstand opening two hours in advance, but there may be early post times announced during trial days.

Billy the Kid Casino will be open during horse racing season starting at 10 a.m. each day with more than 200 slot machines available to play. There will be various games and promotions offered to patrons at various times throughout the day.

Pricing for seating during the races at Ruidoso Downs will vary based on location and venue. For more information visit www.raceruidoso.com or telephone the box office at 575-378-4140.

Biggest races

Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino is home to six of the biggest races in all of quarter horse racing: The Ruidoso, Rainbow and All American Futurities for 2-year-old quarter horses and the Ruidoso, the Rainbow and All American Derbies for the 3-year-old quarter horses.

The All American Futurity is worth $3 million and is always run on Labor Day. It is the most popular quarter horse race in the world.

What makes winning any of the six big quarter horse so tough is that you have to qualify for each of the races and then run back two weeks later.

There will also be key races for New Mexico-bred quarter horses and thoroughbreds including the always popular Zia days on July 20-21.

Top jockeys to watch for

Ricky Ramirez

Sergi Becerra

Francisco Calderon

Adrian Ramos

Christian Ramos

Esgar Ramirez

Bryan Candanosa

Juan Pulido

Alfredo Juarez, Jr.

Felipe Valdez

Eduardo Nicasio

Noe Garcia

Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo

Mike Joiner

Top trainers to watch for

Wesley Giles

Michael Joiner

Heath Taylor

Eric Valenzuela

Todd Fincher

Marc Jungers

Trey Wood

Christopher O'Dell

Toby Keeton

Clinton Crawford

John Stinebaugh

Fred Danley

James J. Gonzales III

