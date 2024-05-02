What to know if you’re going to Kansas Speedway this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the heartland this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

In total, there have been 36 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, with one event from 2001 to 2010 and two races per year since 2011.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson will be making his fourth start of the season at Kansas.

Denny Hamlin is coming off his third win of the season last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. He heads to Kansas Speedway as the defending winner of the AdventHealth 400 and leads the series in wins at Kansas Speedway.

‘The King’ Richard Petty named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Kansas Speedway race

The flyover during the National Anthem for Sunday’s race will be two A-10s from the 303rd Fighter Squadron out of Whiteman Air Force Base.

Rain is expected Saturday morning with some drier weather in the afternoon for the ARCA Menard Series race at 1 p.m. For the evening CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, it will be partly to mostly cloudy.

For Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m., it will be mostly cloudy skies early with a few showers developing later in the day.

Tickets

There are multiple ticket options at Kansas Speedway, including single-race tickets or full weekend experiences.

Tickets will not be printed or mailed, but will be delivered via Tickets @ Home which provides fans the flexibility to display their tickets on their mobile device for non-contact entry at the gates or the ability to print tickets at home.

Visit Kansas Speedway’s website For more information on how to access tickets.

Tickets for Saturday’s double-header race with the ARCA Menard Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series range from $30 to $200. The ARCA race is set to begin at 1 p.m. with the Truck Series race set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race range from $59 to $375. Racing is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Parking

Free general parking is always available in the grass lots on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking passes for the grass lots closest to the grandstands are included in season ticket packages. Non-season ticket holders can purchase parking passes while supplies last.

Fan Experience

The Cabo Wabo Tequila FanWalk ticket gives fan access to the infield area between the garages on non NASCAR Cup Series race days. General Admission is $15.

The Highline District is open to all ticket holders and is Kansas Speedway’s entertainment district with exclusive concessions, music, yard games and great views of the track. There’s also two pickleball courts provided by Chicken N Pickle.

