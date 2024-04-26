What you need to know about the Dolphins’ first-round pick, including the name ‘Chop’

About Chop Robinson

▪ Name: Demeioun “Chop” Robinson. He nickname “Pork Chop” came from his size at birth (14 pounds). It was shortened to “Chop” as he got older.

▪ Position: DE/OLB.

▪ School: Penn State.

▪ Height, weight: 6-3, 254.

▪ Age: 21.

▪ Outlook: Robinson, whose real name is Dameioun, fills a gap for the Dolphins after they lost linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency. Robinson’s 18 percent pressure rate last year was the sixth best in the country, even though it only translated into four sacks. He did, however, have 40 pressures and 28 quarterback hurries, to go along with 15 tackles and two forced fumbles. Robinson, who started his career at Maryland before transferring after his freshman season, ran the second-fastest time among defensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine this year in 4.48 seconds. The Dolphins’ last two first-round picks have both been edge rushers as Robinson is Miami’s first first-round pick since it took linebacker Jaelan Phillips at No. 18 in the 2021 NFL Draft.