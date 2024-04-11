What you need to know to attend Kentucky football’s spring game at Kroger Field

Kentucky football fans will get their first glimpse at the Wildcats’ new offense Saturday as Mark Stoops welcomes them to Kroger Field for an event still being called the spring game but likely to be closer to a practice than a scrimmage.

The spring game returns to Kroger Field after a one-year hiatus due to the stadium’s turf replacement last year.

Here is what you need to know to attend the practice.

When is the Kentucky football spring game?

The practice is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Kroger Field.

Do I need tickets to attend the spring game?

No. Fans will be allowed to sit where they choose in the lower bowl of the stadium, excluding sections 25-27 (club level), the loge level and specific seating blocks designated for the football program. The upper level will be closed unless the lower bowl fills up.

Where should I park for the spring game?

All the lots around Kroger Field will be free and open for use on a first-come-first-serve basis.

What is the format of the UK spring game?

Stoops has yet to specify a format for the event, but he told reporters last week it would be closer to a practice than a scrimmage due to injuries affecting depth on defense.

“We were down eight D-linemen that can’t participate,” Stoops said after Saturday’s practice. “What happens is I put everybody else at risk. If I go full tilt and O-linemen are playing against freshmen, we’re going to get more injuries. So, can’t do it.

“... Everybody can see what we’ve been doing, which is fine, but it won’t be your typical (scrimmage). There’s no way I could divide it and have two teams. Even going offense against defense to the ground, I just don’t have enough bodies.”

Will the spring game be televised?

No. Despite initially announcing the game would be streamed on SEC Network+, UK now will not broadcast the practice. The only chance to see the practice will be in person.

What is the weather forecast for the spring game?

As of Thursday afternoon, Saturday’s forecast includes an abundance of sun with a temperature high around 67 degrees.

A leader has emerged in one of Kentucky football’s most important spring position battles

Why Kentucky football’s spring game might not be the showcase you’re used to seeing

Why Brock Vandagriff was confident in Kentucky, even after Liam Coen returned to NFL

With Mark Stoops relationship mended, Eric Wolford focused on rebuilding Big Blue Wall

‘I have never fit the norm.’ How unique background led Bush Hamdan to Kentucky football.