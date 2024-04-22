Knicks vs. 76ers Livestream: How to Watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference Playoff Series Online for Free

The NBA playoffs are underway and all eyes are on the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers series, which feature Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and many of the league’s next generation of stars.

The second-seed Knicks took the first game of this best-of-7 series, with a comeback 111-104 win over the weekend. Here’s what to know about Game 2 and how to watch the Eastern Conference playoff series online.

Knicks vs. 76ers Playoff Games: Date, Time

Game 2 of the Knicks vs. 76ers takes place tonight, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Last-minute tickets to watch the Knicks vs. 76ers in person are still available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers on TV

Want to watch the Knicks vs. 76ers on TV? Tonight’s game is airing live on TNT so you can watch the Sixers-Knicks game on TV with any basic cable package.

How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers Online

Want to watch the Knicks vs. 76ers online without cable? Use DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that carries TNT as part of its offerings. The site has a five-day free trial that you can use right now to livestream the Knicks vs. 76ers online free. Watch the basketball game from your phone, tablet, laptop or smart TV. Cancel at anytime.

Sling is another live TV streamer that carries TNT as part of its channel lineup. TNT is available in all of Sling’s packages, including Sling Orange, which starts at just $40/month. Your subscription to Sling gets you 30+ live TV channels including TNT, so you can watch the Knicks vs. 76ers online without cable. You also get free DVR so you can record the playoff games and watch a Sixers-Knicks replay on-demand later.

Another way to stream the Knicks vs. 76ers playoff games online is through Max (formerly HBO Max). In addition to its library of movies, TV shows and specials, Max now offers live sports streaming, including basketball on TNT. Sign up for Max for just $9.99/month here.

Knicks vs. 76ers Predictions, Odds

The Knicks are the odds-on favorite for this Eastern Conference playoff series, though the 76ers will be a formidable opponent. While they are the seventh seed, the Sixers have not lost a first-round playoff series since the 2019-2020 season.

The second-seeded Knicks, meantime, had their best season since 2012-2013 and are riding a wave of momentum. Both the Knicks and Sixers made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last year before falling to the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, respectively.

