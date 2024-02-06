Knicks trade deadline notes, including who is and isn't on the radar

A few notes as we get closer to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline:

Prior to the Julius Randle injury, there was a sentiment among some in the organization that the Knicks should stand pat at the trade deadline. The club was playing well with new acquisition OG Anunoby and it would be difficult to incorporate another new rotation player.

It is also challenging to find a deal that makes sense for Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes and draft compensation. Now, as Randle tries to recover from his shoulder dislocation and the trade deadline approaches, the Knicks are hopeful that they can add a player to bolster their bench.

As we’ve noted, Bruce Brown has been on the club’s radar. One factor in the Brown trade: would Toronto do another deal with the Knicks so soon after the Anunoby trade?

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, according to reports, has been on the Knicks’ radar. Utah’s asking price for Clarkson had been high as of last month. Alec Burks is still on New York’s radar at the moment. The Knicks can offer Detroit draft compensation and a package of players to get Burks. There is an element of familiarity here because Burks played -- and played well -- for Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks in 2020-21.

I would expect New York and Detroit to remain engaged on Burks as we get closer to Thursday at 3 p.m.

Jan 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

BEYOND BURKS?

What about Malcolm Brodgon? ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast that Brogdon is unlikely to be moved. We hadn’t heard of any advanced discussions on New York and Portland regarding Brogdon entering this week.

The Knicks had been among the teams with interest in Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray. But given the success of their team – when healthy – I don’t think New York would make such a seismic change at this point.

What about other targets? The Knicks were among the teams to inquire about Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic prior to last year’s trade deadline. ESPN reports that Bogdanovic is unlikely to be moved. The Knicks have the draft capital to change Detroit’s mind, but New York also wants to maintain enough trade assets to acquire a top player this summer. So you have to factor that in to whatever they do at the deadline.

The Knicks had previously checked in on some big men on the market, but New York has recently cooled on the idea of acquiring a backup big, per teams in touch with the Knicks. Presumably, Precious Achiuwa’s strong play has contributed to New York’s thinking on the center position.

GRIMES GOING?

Utah, Washington and Atlanta are among the teams with interest in Grimes. The difficulty in moving Grimes is he’s on a rookie contract and there are no players available who match his salary and ability.

Newsday compared Grimes’ situation to Immanuel Quickley’s, and I would agree. Grimes is eligible for an extension this summer. If the Knicks don’t move him ahead of the deadline I would assume they continue to take calls on him ahead of the NBA Draft and in the offseason.



AILMENTS

As far as Grimes’ knee injury is concerned, I’m told there is no structural issue there. A hyperextension usually requires several days of rest before a player can return to the court.

On Anunoby’s elbow injury, I was told he was improving late last week. Thibodeau was asked recently if the Knicks would bring Anunoby back if there was a chance that he’d re-injure the elbow or if they would wait until he was 100 percent healed. He didn’t directly answer the question, but he suggested that the Knicks wouldn’t want to risk further injury to Anunoby’s shooting elbow.