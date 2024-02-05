Should Knicks stand pat at the trade deadline?

The Knicks are roaring toward the trade deadline, winners of 15 of their last 18 games and one game out of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. This run took off on the heels of their blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby, and has withstood multiple injuries to starters.

Still, many expect New York to be buyers at the trade deadline. They have an assortment of extra first-round picks, plus the expiring $18 million salary belonging to Evan Fournier -- and the right upgrade could solidify them as contenders.

But maybe this run suggests the Knicks are fine without a deal, and should play out the season as-is. They’ve already survived through multiple key absences, and at close to full strength have looked elite, topping contenders like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Should the Knicks simply stand pat this trade deadline?

First off, all the assets they could be open to moving won’t disappear if the Knicks hold tight. Fournier has a team option for next season that New York can exercise to maintain their valuable trade chip.

As for the picks, the Knicks should consider using their own given their strong draft history and the fact they’ve largely sat out the last two while moving out young talent. The others they’ve traded for are unlikely to convey in 2024 besides Dallas’, and even that one is in the air.

Quentin Grimes has been the most heavily mentioned rotation name in trade rumors as of late, but he was getting into a real rhythm before his injury and may be worth holding on to for wing depth. His value is at an all-time low, so to trade him now when there’s a real need for him seems silly.

But the Knicks are cognizant of some weaknesses in their rotation that a trade could credibly fix, namely secondary creation. We’ve only seen glimpses of Anunoby flexing his offensive talent, with it mostly being the Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle show since the deal.

Now it’s only the former with Randle out for the foreseeable future, and that’s way too big a workload to put on one man. Outside of Brunson, there’s at best been sparse offensive generation.



New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden

This is why the Knicks are linked to energetic bench guards who can inject life into those starless lineups and offensive cold spells, such as Malcolm Brogdon or Jordan Clarkson. Either would be a massive addition at the cost of just Fournier and draft capital, assuming the Knicks don't have to throw Grimes in.

Outside of that, though, where do the Knicks need an upgrade? Their backup four position now has some options in Anunoby, Josh Hart and the newly blossoming Precious Achiuwa.

The five spot was looking weak, but between Achiuwa and Jericho Sims, the Knicks have enough bodies to support Isaiah Hartenstein and wait out Mitchell Robinson’s return. Another big wing wouldn’t hurt, but it’s hard to find time for them among their current options.

There isn’t even an All-Star or greater target to pursue who would immediately catapult this team into contention. Some would argue Dejounte Murray could be that guy, but he’s really the only example of someone openly available.

What we’re really talking about here is do the Knicks need to get a veteran playmaker and scorer to take Miles McBride’s minutes? The third-year guard signed a team-friendly extension recently, and has broken out since being inserted into the rotation.

He’s averaged 8.6 points in 16.7 minutes per game on 45.5 percent shooting from three since the Anunoby trade, with multiple 15+ point outings in crucial moments. His defense has been as-advertised -- staunch against opposing bench units.

We’ve seen some promising penetration and playmaking at times, but obviously McBride isn’t at the level of creator as the potential targets listed above. That said, he’s been lights out from deep, and continues to grow every game.

The Knicks should consider whether they have their backup guard of the future in McBride, and whether it’s worth stunting his real-time development to trade for a quick upgrade. They seem to think they do given the extension, but there’s nowhere else to take minutes from if they don’t trade a rotation piece to acquire someone new.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Knicks have gotten here by shifting their acquisition focus towards Tom Thibodeau-centric guys. McBride, with his motor and defense, makes the list, but more of a scoring guard who pays less attention to the other side of the ball could clash with the current culture.

These are undoubtedly some of the many things this front office is weighing as the deadline creeps closer and their team continues battling through injuries. Will they get them help or stick with what’s worked?