Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries, Mamadi Diakite to 10-day contracts

The Knicks have signed DaQuan Jeffries and Mamadi Diakite to 10-day contracts, the team announced Thursday.



Jeffries, 26, returns to the Knicks after appearing in 13 games this season on another 10-day contract.. The six-foot-five shooting guard played 34 minutes and scored 11 points with five rebounds and two assists for the Knicks this year.

With the G League's Westchester Knicks, Jeffries has averaged 22.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 36.4 minutes per game in 13 games (11 starts).

Diakite, 27, also spent time with Westchester this season, where he averaged 13.5 points on 47 percent shooting with 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.3 minutes per game in six appearances (three starts).

A former National Championship winner with Virginia, he appeared in three games this season with the San Antonio Spurs, playing 16 total minutes and scoring 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting with three rebounds and two assists.

Diakite, a six-foot-nine forward, has played in 52 games across four NBA seasons for four different franchises totaling 521 minutes.

The Knicks begin a four-game West Coast road trip Thursday night in Portland.