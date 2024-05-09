Knicks rule out Anunoby for game 3 v Pacers, Brunson 'questionable'

New York's OG Anunoby has been ruled out of game three of the Knicks' NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Indiana Pacers with a hamstring injury (Sarah Stier)

The New York Knicks will be without forward OG Anunoby for game three of their NBA playoff series against Indiana, and game two hero Jalen Brunson is "questionable' with a foot injury, the team said Thursday.

Anunoby was hurt in the third quarter of the Knicks' 130-121 victory on Wednesday, which gave New York a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Brunson, who sat out much of the first half after suffering a foot injury in the first quarter but returned to spark a sensational second-half comeback, is also in doubt as the series against the Pacers shifts to Indianapolis.

The injuries are just the latest for the Knicks, who were already without star Julius Randle for the playoffs after he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Last week Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out for the rest of the campaign and this week center Mitchell Robinson was ruled out for at least six weeks with an ankle injury.

Knicks forward Josh Hart acknowledged Wednesday that the injuries will test the team's "next man up" mentality -- but he believes the Knicks can cope.

"We're (not) saying it just because it sounds good. We’re actually saying it because we believe it," Hart said. "There's a lot of guys on this team that can start (on other teams) in this league, so when we say it, it’s not cliche."

bb/sev