Knicks, Pacers put lopsided Game 4 in rearview with series even

The Knicks return to MSG for Game 5 trending the wrong way after the Pacers' 121-89 beatdown, but neither team is putting too much stock in Sunday's lopsided result as the series evens.

"We're disappointed," said Tom Thibodeau. "The thing is we can't have a hangover. We've got to fix it, and we have to come with a will and determination to respond to what happened. And I think that's the biggest thing, and I think this team has responded all year. So that's what we're expecting to do. We've got to put the work into it and be ready to go."

The Knicks drew first blood on Isaiah Hartenstein's dunk 23 seconds in and never led again as Indiana owned a 34-14 first quarter and eventual largest lead of 43.

"Whether we lost on a buzzer-beating heave or we lose by 30, a loss is a loss," said Josh Hart, who scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting while adding three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. "We're going to do the same thing. We're going to prepare. We're going to watch the film, we're going to get better and we're going to come out the next game.

"So, obviously, this was a letdown. But this series is tied and we still have confidence with the guys that we have, and we've just got to keep fighting."

Meanwhile, the Pacers -- with six players in double figures and cruised after escaping Game 3 111-106 Friday -- are also keeping a big-picture approach entering Tuesday's 8 p.m. tip-off.

"They're a great team, they have great players and they have great competitors," said Rick Carlisle. "Our respect level for them is very high. Moving onto Tuesday, it'll be a totally different deal back in their place."

The best-of-seven series is now a three-game set, with Game 6 Friday in Indy and Game 7 -- if necessary -- Sunday at MSG.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter how much you win or lose by," said Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a game-high-tying 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting while adding six rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes. "It's a win or a loss. It's all that really matters.

"So at the end of the day, all we did was win a game and handle our business at home, truthfully. And now, going back to the Garden where we lost two -- it felt like we should've gotten a win there -- so we've got to be prepared to go for 48 minutes when we get there."