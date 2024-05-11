Knicks' OG Anunoby to miss Game 4 vs. Pacers with hamstring strain

The Knicks will be without OG Anunoby for Game 4 in their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers.

Anunoby will miss Sunday's game in Indiana as the forward continues to rehab from a hamstring strain he suffered in Game 2 on Wednesday. SNY's Ian Begley confirmed the news as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Begley adds that there is no timetable for Anunoby's return.

The Knicks ruled Anunoby out for Game 3 less than 24 hours before the game was played, but the forward did travel with the team to Indiana. Before his injury, Anunoby was playing well. In Game 2, he scored 28 points on 10-for-19 shooting in 28 minutes while pulling down four rebounds and dishing three assists.

The injury news is nothing new for a Knicks team that has been ravaged by them. They are without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic for this postseason. Jalen Brunson is also hobbled with a foot injury, but started in Friday's Game 3.

After Sunday's Game 4, the series will shift back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 (if necessary) on Tuesday night.