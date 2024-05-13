Knicks' Mitchell Robinson undergoes small procedure on injured left ankle

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson had a small procedure on his left ankle on Tuesday, league sources tell SNY NBA insider Ian Begley.

The decision to have the procedure was made after additional consideration by Robinson’s surgeon and the Knicks medical staff, according to Begley, and the plan is still for Robinson to be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

The team announced last Tuesday that Robinson had been diagnosed with a stress injury to his left ankle. At the time, it didn’t sound as if surgery would be needed, and Robinson would instead just rehab the injury.

The Knicks center played just 12 minutes in Game 1 against Indiana, scoring two points with one rebound while clearly not playing at 100 percent. Robinson, of course, had left ankle surgery in December 2023 and missed a good chunk of the past regular season because of it.

Even if the Knicks were to play in the NBA Finals, the timeline of Robinson’s recovery all but guarantees that his season is over.