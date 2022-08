Knicks, Jazz re-engage in Donovan Mitchell trade talks

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani turned in his usual strong start. The Seattle Mariners scored four runs in a chaotic ninth inning, taking advantage of the Angels' fielding woes for a 6-2 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night. Jesse Winker and J.P. Crawford each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who vaulted over Toronto and Baltimore into the top wild-card spot in the AL.