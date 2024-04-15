Knicks’ Jalen Brunson closes regular season by winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson capped off his tremendous 2023-24 regular season by earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.

Brunson helped New York secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference by going 4-0 with wins over the Chicago Bulls (twice), the top-seeded Boston Celtics, and the crosstown rival Nets.

As he did all season, the Villanova product completely took games over at times during that stretch, averaging 38.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting a stellar 51 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

After a tremendous first season in the Big Apple, Brunson somehow improved even more, posting career-highs across the board while also making his first All-Star Game appearance.

The 27-year-old drew "MVP" chants from the Garden faithful for the majority of the season after averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point land across 77 contests.

He cracked the 40-point mark nine times and the 50-point mark twice, including an incredible new career-high 61-point showing back in March against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brunson certainly deserves MVP votes after his incredible showing.

The superstar guard will look to carry the positive momentum into his fourth career postseason appearance, which will kick off this weekend against either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat.