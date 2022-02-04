Knicks interested in De’Aaron Fox

The New York Knicks have expressed interest in trading for De’Aaron Fox. Fox is averaging 31.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season in the Sacramento Kings’ crowded backcourt. Fox is signed through the 25-26 season. “This has been reported elsewhere, but I’ve heard as well that the Knicks have shown some interest in De’Aaron Fox,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “The player that makes the most sense in that swap is Julius Randle.”

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

De’Aaron Fox will miss tonight’s game against Golden State. – 9:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Warriors. Fox will miss his seventh consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. The Kings are 2-7 without him this season. – 9:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision again tonight with a sore left ankle. He’s missed five straight. – 8:40 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox is again a game time decision. – 8:39 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Warriors tonight after missing the past six games due to left ankle soreness. – 8:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 31 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings shock the Nets, De’Aaron Fox continues to sit. Via @James Ham and @Sean Cunningham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-31-kings-… – 7:27 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for Kings vs. Warriors tonight tonight. Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Terence Davis (wrist) are out. Warriors have ruled out Nemanja Bjelica (back), Draymond Green (disc), Andre Iguodala (hip), Otto Porter Jr. (back) and James Wiseman (knee). – 4:38 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Lets just enjoy the fun win without the “Kings are better without De’Aaron Fox” takes as if this team didn’t just lose 5 straight without him, including two blowouts. – 12:17 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Davion Mitchell can’t replace De’Aaron Fox, but him & Tyrese Haliburton as a starting back court could work. – 11:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox is a game time decision tonight against the Nets. He’s missed five straight games with a sore ankle. – 8:17 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox will be a gametime decision vs. the Nets tonight. – 8:17 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable again tomorrow against the Nets with left ankle soreness. Terence Davis (wrist surgery) and Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) are both out. – 9:12 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable against vs. the Nets on Wednesday due to left ankle soreness. Marvin Bagley III will miss his second game with a left ankle sprain. – 8:34 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before next Thursday’s deadline?

@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/oYhdUY5mwz – 12:31 PM

But standing in the catacombs of Fiserv Forum on Friday morning after the shootaround to prep for that night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Randle insisted he would not change a thing and has no intention of bailing on his commitment to the Knicks. “I wouldn’t change it,” he said. “I still want to be a part of it. I still want to see this thing through. I still want to be a part of trying to bring a championship to the Knicks. “So I’m not going to be happy and be all about it when things are good and just because it’s not necessarily going the way I want it to or the team wants it, to run and hide. I’m still behind this. I’m still sticking it through.” -via Newsday / January 29, 2022

It has been a topsy-turvy season so far for the New York Knicks — and it could be even wilder. According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, at least one team who have reached out to the Knicks ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 10 came away “with the impression that Julius Randle would be available for the right return.” -via Clutch Points / January 27, 2022

SNY: @IanBegley talks with @JeaneCoakley about frustration in the Knicks’ locker room, Julius Randle possibly being available for the right package at the trade deadline, and the 76ers potentially making a run at James Harden this summer: -via Twitter / January 27, 2022