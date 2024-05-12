Knicks injury updates ahead of Game 4 against Pacers

OG Anunoby is getting treatment on his left hamstring three times a day in an effort to get back on the court for the Knicks.

But as of Saturday night, there was no specific timeline for his return.

“We've been through this (rehab process before), it doesn't change. That's why we have routines for everything,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said on Friday. “So if you get nicked up in a game, your rehab is basically your game. So just lock into that. Get treatment three times a day, and just keep working at that. That's where it is right now.”

The Knicks already won’t have Anunoby for Game 4 on Sunday and as of Saturday night, there was pessimism about Anunoby returning for Game 5 on Tuesday, as ESPN first noted.

“Can they get two wins without him?” is what one person close to the player asked earlier this week, suggesting that Anunoby may miss the rest of the Indiana series.

Again, there’s no specific timeline for Anunoby’s return.

There are, however, two days between Game 5 (Tuesday) and Game 6 (Friday). So that gives Anunoby an extra day to recover.

He injured his hamstring in the second half of the Knicks’ Game 2 win on Wednesday.

Precious Achiuwa started in place of Anunoby in Game 3 – a 111-106 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

There was a positive injury development on Saturday for the Knicks, though, as Jalen Brunson was not listed on the injury report issued on Saturday ahead of Game 4.

Brunson had been listed as questionable before Game 3 due to a foot injury. The injury seemed to impact him in Game 3, particularly in the first half.

The fact that Brunson was not on the injury report suggests that his foot is in a better place now than it was on Thursday or Friday.

Brunson did not say whether the foot ailment impacted him in Game 3. He had 26 points (10-for-26 from the field), six assists and five turnovers.

“If I'm out there, I'm playing, and there's no excuse whether I'm hurting or not,” Brunson said after Friday’s game. “If I'm hurting, I'll come out.”