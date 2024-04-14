Knicks earn No. 2 seed in NBA Eastern playoffs with win over Bulls, Bucks loss to Magic

NEW YORK, USA - APRIL 14: OG Anuboby (8) of New York Knicks and Dalen Terry (25) of Chicago Bulls compete during the National Basketball Association (NBA) game between New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States on April 14, 2024. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The New York Knicks jumped up to the No. 2 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference playoff standings with a 120–119 victory in overtime over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Knicks leapfrogged the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost 113-88 to the Orlando Magic.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 40 points and seven assists. Donte DiVincenzo added 25 points (shooting 5-of-14 from three-point range) while playing 52 minutes in the regular-season finale.

The Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan's 30 points, but the veteran missed a floater over Precious Achiuwa and DiVincenzo with 2.1 seconds left that would've given Chicago a one-point lead. Nikola Vucevic added 29 points and Coby White scored 26 as they took the Knicks to the final buzzer.

With the victory, the Knicks finished with 50 wins (50–32) for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when the team featuring Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith won 54 games.

THE EAST PLAYOFF PICTURE IS SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hwfgUwjxbI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 14, 2024

New York will face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs, which will be determined by the winner of their play-in tournament matchup on Wednesday.

The 76ers won Sunday's regular-season finale over the Brooklyn Nets, 107–86, while the Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors, 118–103.