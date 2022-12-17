Knicks’ Derrick Rose receives ‘surreal’ ovation from Bulls fans

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) acknowledges the crowd during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a frustrating few weeks for Knicks guard Derrick Rose.

The veteran has been removed from the rotation in favor of youngster Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride and as a result, hasn’t seen action since the Dec. 3 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

That is, of course, until Friday night.

With the Knicks leading late in the fourth quarter, head coach Tom Thibodeau finally called Rose’s number.

“I couldn’t say [what I told Thibs] right now because they’d fine me or something like that. But I told him I’m ready,” Rose said. “I’m just blessed that we played a great game and it allowed me to go out there and play.”

As the point guard made his way over towards the scorers table, and eventually out onto the floor, the rousing ovation from Chicago Bulls fans grew louder and louder.

Rose, of course, spent the first eight years of his NBA-career in Chicago, including three All-Star appearances and an MVP campaign.

“It was surreal just being in that moment. My kids and my fiancé were here, my oldest son is back in New York, but just being appreciative of the time I do get,” Rose said on the fans reception postgame.

He heard MVP chants from the second he hit the floor, and received even louder cheers after he drained a three for his only bucket of the night.

“I’m very fortunate to be on a winning team and I’m very fortunate to still be playing a game. Being healthy enough to play this game, coming back here and feeling the love and vibrations like that, that was surreal,” Rose added.



Thibodeau, who coached Rose and the Bulls for five seasons, said postgame he thought the reception was really nice to see and he was happy for the point guard.

“It was great, I was happy for Derrick. I know what he means to this city, to the fans, to the Bulls. And I know how he feels about the Bulls and the city so it was really nice to see for him.”

The long-time head coach added that despite the lack of minutes, Rose has been tremendous for the young guys on this Knicks team. The 34-year-old has thrived in every role he’s been in throughout his 14-year career.

“I can’t say enough about Derrick," Thibodeau said. "When I say that it’s a long standing thing, it’s a long relationship, we have a lot with each other. Whatever role he’s been asked he’s stared.

“He’s been great for our young guys, it’s important to have the right veterans around those guys. There’s nothing in this league he hasn’t seen. From being at the top of the mountain, to being hurt for three consecutive years, to being through all kinds of things. To bounce-back and be the person he is, it just says a lot about him. I was happy for him.”

One of those youngsters, RJ Barrett, told reporters after the game that Rose is kind of like "a superhero" to all his teammates who grew up watching him.

“All of us grew up watching him. I remember people having the ‘Crazy Light’ shoes. Just seeing him, he’s kind of a superhero to everybody,” the forward said.

“I remember our first game when we first traded for him I had to get my fan moment out of the way. I had to go up to him and say ‘hey man I’ve been a big fan, nice to meet you,’ and that was it, I dropped it from there. It’s always great to have D Rose around.”