Klopp launches attack on state of English football and ‘overworked’ Premier League

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launched a lengthy and wide-ranging attack on the state of English football after claiming the Premier League is “overworked not overrated”.

The Reds boss has been a long-term critic of fixture scheduling and the workloads put on players across the season, but as he prepares to leave the club at the end of the campaign he has let rip with his thoughts on the state of the game in England.

His side were one of several Premier League clubs who failed to get past the quarter-final stage in European competition this season.