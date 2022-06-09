Kliff Kingsbury tried to sabotage Rams’ plans for Donald and Kupp at McVay’s wedding

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
It’s the offseason, but Kliff Kingsbury is already racking up losses to Sean McVay and the Rams.

During his media session on Thursday, the Cardinals coach told reporters that at McVay’s wedding, he tried to convince Aaron Donald to retire and Cooper Kupp to hold out.

Both players were seeking new deals from the Rams, and Kingsbury used the lavish get-together as an opportunity to try to sabotage Los Angeles’ plans to re-sign its star players to lucrative deals.

In the next four days, both Donald and Kupp signed huge new contracts with the Rams, paying them a total of $175 million combined.

The Rams have owned Kingsbury and the Cardinals since he was hired as their coach in 2019, so taking another loss to L.A. is nothing new for Arizona’s head man.

