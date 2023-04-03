Klay Thompson's ridiculous 3-pointer overshadowed in Warriors' loss to Nuggets

Klay's wild 3-pointer overshadowed in Dubs' loss to Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson very likely will lose some sleep over the 3-pointer he missed and the one he had blocked in the final seconds of the Warriors' 112-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at Ball Arena.

But a shot he hit a few moments earlier might end up on his career highlight reel.

As the Warriors trailed by five with under 30 seconds remaining, Steph Curry air-balled a shot, but Donte DiVincenzo tracked the ball down and flipped it to Thompson in the right corner.

As Thompson was fading away and falling out of bounds, he nailed a miraculous 3-pointer to cut the Warriors' deficit to two.

Thompson finished with a team-high 25 points on 9 of 28 from the field and 5-of-16 from 3-point range.

But it's this sequence that will keep Thompson up at night.

With the loss, Thompson and the Warriors fall to 41-38 with three regular-season games remaining. They now hold the No. 6 seed in the West and even if they win out, they will need some help to avoid the play-in tournament.

Thompson and the Warriors will look to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Chase Center. If they don't, it increases their chances of slipping into the play-in tournament.

