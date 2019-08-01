Klay Thompson says it's 'ignorant' to say the Warriors' dynasty is over

Klay Thompson doesn't want people to write off the Warriors just yet. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors may have lost Kevin Durant, but they are still a force in the Western Conference. If you think otherwise, you’re “ignorant,” according to Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson told ESPN it’s “premature to say there’s no more dynasty” just because he’s hurt and Durant is gone.

As Thompson points out, the team still has Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. He adds that DeAngelo Russell is going to “blossom into a superstar.”

Thompson also predicts he’s going to come back from his injury better than ever. The 29-year-old Thompson tore his ACL during the Warriors’ Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Despite the injury, Thompson still received a max contract from the Warriors when free agency opened.

While the Warriors should still be formidable if Thompson misses time, the West got a lot more difficult in the offseason. If the Durant-less Warriors want to win it all, they’ll have to contend with the revamped Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Getting past those teams isn’t impossible, but the Warriors’ road to another Finals appearance isn’t the guarantee it has been in previous seasons.

