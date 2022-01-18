Klay Thompson praises Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga after 19 point performance vs. Timberwolves

Over the last three games, rookie Jonathan Kuminga has seen an increase in playing time. The No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft averaged 19.7 points on 52.5% shooting from the field with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per game over his last three contests.

After another solid performance off the bench on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga caught the eye of All-Star teammate Klay Thompson.

Following Golden State’s 119-99 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, Thompson praised the Warriors 19-year-old rookie. Thompson called Kuminga an “incredible athlete,” saying he would be a “huge” part of the Warriors for a long time.

Jon is an incredible athlete. His ability to play at the rim is also incredible. I loved his aggressiveness tonight. That shows itself with 10 free throws. He’s going to be a huge part of this team for a long time.

Against the Timberwolves, Kuminga scored 19 points off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting from the field for his third consecutive game with double-figures in scoring. The G League Ignite product added seven boards and an assist in 33 minutes off the bench.

After closing a four-game road swing, Thompson, Kuminga and the Warriors will return to the Bay Area on Tuesday to begin a seven-game homestand with a tilt against No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

