Klay Thompson is in 'kill mode' for the NBA Finals and that includes Drake's soft R&B

No, Drake is not playing in the NBA Finals, but by the attention he’s received in the recent weeks it sure seems that way.

The Toronto Raptors superfan has seen his music booted from playlists during the postseason and got a stern talking-to from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who said the rapper has a “better understanding” of what he’s allowed to do courtside.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was asked at media day Wednesday how he handles Drake songs on his playlist. Thompson went deep on the reasoning, with specific examples and stipulations.

“If it’s a bad song, I’ll skip it. But if it’s one of his hits, I’ll play it. I’ve been a Drake fan since I was in high school. He’s a great artist.

“Do I like him as a Raptor fan? No. But I like him as a musician. He’s extremely talented.

“But I will definitely skip the song if I don’t like it. And if it’s one of his soft R&B songs, I’m going to skip it, because I’m in kill mode right now. I’m trying to get these four games. So I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ and anything along that line.”

It’s easy to be chill about it when you’ve already built the start to a legacy with five consecutive finals trips and three titles. No need for city-related superstitions when you’ve been there, done that, plan on doing it again.

A station in Milwaukee took a “break from Drake” during the Eastern Conference finals, a practice widely performed during any championship season. A St. Louis radio station banned music by Boston until after “your Blues win the Stanley Cup” against the Boston Bruins.

For Thompson, it’s out with “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had,” a 2009 Billboard hit from his high school years. In with “Jumpman,” “0 to 100” and “The Motto.”

Story continues

This is all just a set-up for the Warriors hoisting a fourth trophy as a “Trophies” compilation blares in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Klay Thompson is in 'kill mode' and he'll ax Drake songs if he doesn't like them. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: