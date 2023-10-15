Kittle trolls NFL with epic hoodie before 49ers-Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

George Kittle wore it just so he wouldn't get fined.

And by "it," we're referring to the "I like dogs" hoodie the 49ers tight end wore as he entered Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday morning.

“I like dogs.”



Kittle has a message for the “Dawg Pound” 😅 pic.twitter.com/alg0OaWJk6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 15, 2023

Kittle's hoodie very likely is a response to the NFL fining him nearly $14,000 for revealing a "F--k Dallas" shirt he was wearing under his jersey during the 49ers' 42-10 win over the Cowboys last Sunday.

Kittle made it clear earlier this week he had no regrets about the NSFW shirt he wore last weekend, and would do it all over again if given the chance.

But it's clear by his attire ahead of the 49ers' game against the Browns that Kittle would like to avoid a fine this week.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast