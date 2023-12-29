Kirk Ferentz reflects on Brian Ferentz’s time with program ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

One of the prominent storylines that has surrounded Iowa football over the last several seasons comes to a close following the Hawkeyes’ Cheez-It Citrus Bowl date versus Tennessee.

The Citrus Bowl represents embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s final game calling the shots with the Hawkeyes.

Entering its bowl date, Iowa’s 239.3 yards of total offense per game ranks dead last nationally. Its scoring offense ranks 127th with just 16.6 points per game.

In spite of the offensive struggles over the last several seasons, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shared his appreciation with reporters for Brian’s contributions to the program on Thursday ahead of the Hawkeyes’ bowl date.

“I’m appreciative he’s here. I’m appreciative that he’s coached the last five games. So, first and foremost, appreciative of that. I’m appreciative he’s been a coach for 12 years in the program, has been fully invested, done a lot of really good things for us and his contributions are really, been very valuable. Like a lot of guys on the staff, he’s been a great staff member. And in his career, five years, left a couple body parts out there. I mean, it’s important to him. It’s always been important to him and I respect the fact, appreciate the fact that he’s out here.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but I think part of his motivation is, like all of us, he cares about the players we work with on a day-to-day basis. I’ve said it many times, the best part of our job, my job specifically, is the people I get to work with on a day-to-day basis. It’s tough to minimize that, so our focus right now is on winning this football game, doing the best we can and appreciate him, his efforts, just like everybody on the staff,” Kirk Ferentz said.

Brian Ferentz has served as Iowa’s offensive coordinator from 2017 until now. Before that, Brian Ferentz was the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach from 2012-16.

His coaching career started as a quality control coach from 2008-10 with the New England Patriots. Brian Ferentz then served as the Patriots’ tight ends coach in the 2011 NFL season before returning to Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes kick off against the Volunteers at noon CT on New Year’s Day from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., with the game televised on ABC.

