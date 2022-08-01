Kirk Ferentz firmly among 247Sports’ top 25 coaches for 2022 season

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz has proven to be the model of consistency for programs across the country and his ability to constantly get everything out of his players is recognized.

In 247Sports’ rankings of the top 25 coaches entering the 2022 college football season, Ferentz finds himself firmly planted in the list at No. 14. One rather precarious decision of this list is that Ferentz is just one slot above Iowa State’s Matt Campbell although Campbell has yet to notch even one win against Iowa.

Ferentz is one year away from his 25th season with the Hawkeyes and is coming off an appearance in the Big Ten title game. – Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Kirk Ferentz has proven to always develop and get more and more out of under-recruited athletes throughout his more than two-decade tenure for the Hawkeyes. He makes up a list of eight current Big Ten coaches within the top 25 listed.

Ahead of Ferentz is only Jim Harbaugh of Michigan at No. 10 and Ryan Day of Ohio State at No. 6. Each of them have taken home Big Ten Championship trophies and appear to have their programs on the rise.

Of note is that future Big Ten member, USC, finds their head coach, Lincoln Riley near the top of this list at No. 4.

