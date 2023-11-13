Kirby Smart updates status of Georgia football CB Julian Humphrey for Tennessee game

The top backup cornerback for Georgia football could miss the Bulldogs’ final SEC game of the season Saturday at Tennessee.

Sophomore Julian Humphrey sustained what appeared to be a left shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s 52-17 win over Ole Miss.

Coach Kirby Smart after the game said the injury may have been a "stinger," but referred to it Monday as an upper-body injury.

"I don't know how long it's going to be," Smart said. "He’s got dinged up. There’s a chance, but you never know. I’m hoping we can get him back as soon as possible.”

Humphrey has 11 tackles with one pass breakup in nine games.

With Humphrey unavailable after his injury, starter Daylen Everette played 52 snaps, his second most behind 61 against South Carolina in week 3, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Bulldogs go up against a Volunteers team that is eighth in the SEC in passing yards at 227.5.

Georgia is expected to again be without starting inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson due to a fractured forearm.

Dumas-Johnson had a rod inserted into his arm and Georgia hopes to have him back for a playoff run, ESPN’s Chris Fowler said during Saturday’s ESPN broadcast.

“Week to week," Smart said when asked about Dumas-Johnson Monday. "Trying to get him back.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart updates injury to CB Julian Humphrey