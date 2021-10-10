Kirby Smart updates Georgia’s growing list of injuries

Georgia’s injury report is getting longer and longer each week.

The Bulldogs, which were already facing a number of injuries, saw that list get a bit longer on Saturday in a road win over Auburn.

For starters, Kirby Smart mentioned that JT Daniels (lat injury) probably could have played. The Bulldogs played it safe and went with the Stetson Bennett, who was able to perform well.

Starting offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer went down with an injury in the first half of Saturday’s game and the whole DawgNation collectively held their breath.

Fortunately, the all-conference offensive tackle was apparently feeling healthy enough to return to the game after injuring his ankle. He did not return, but he could have if he wanted to play through the pain.

Starting defensive back Christopher Smith, who has two interceptions, left the game with a shoulder injury. He also felt like he could have returned if needed.

Smart will update the status of those two sometime this week.

Cornerback Ameer Speed did not make the trip. Smart said the starter was injured in practice.

Linebacker Trezmen Marshall missed the game. He’s nursing a knee injury.

The wide receiver group was even thinner than usual. Jermaine Burton did not play due to a groin injury. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has a bad ankle.

And that does not even include the usual suspects from the wide receiver room who missed yet another game: Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), Arian Smith (shin) and George Pickens (knee).

And where was running back Kenny McIntosh? He was nursing a hamstring injury.

Tykee Smith? The West Virginia transfer who had missed time with a foot injury was able to find the field in a special teams role.