Kirby Smart joins former Georgia Bulldogs at Senior Bowl

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl is taking place this week in Mobile, Ala., a chance for former college football players to workout in front of NFL personnel in preparation for this year’s NFL draft.

Six Georgia Bulldogs are taking part in the action: wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, running back Daijun Edwards, defensive backs Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith and long snapper William Mote.

McConkey and Rosemy-Jacksaint have already drawn praise from draft analyst after only two days of workouts. Players will continue practicing each day for the rest of the week before suiting up to play in a scrimmage game on Saturday.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart joined his former players in Mobile on Wednesday. Georgia wide receivers coach Brian McClendon also made the trip among other UGA personnel.

Players will have a couple of more opportunities to showcase their skills before the NFL draft, which will take place from April 25-27. The NFL combine is set for Feb. 29-March 4, while Georgia’s pro day is scheduled for March 13.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire