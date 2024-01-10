Kirby Smart gave nod to SEC champ Alabama over Georgia football in his final coaches poll

Georgia football broke its own record by hammering Florida State with the largest margin of victory by any team ever in a bowl game, but Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart ranked the four teams that reached the College Football Playoff ahead of his own team.

Smart’s ballot in the final US LBM Football Coaches Poll released Wednesday morning listed Georgia at No. 5, one spot behind Alabama.

Georgia finished No. 3 in that final poll and was No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll released on Tuesday. Alabama was behind Georgia in both at No. 5 in the coaches and AP polls.

Smart’s top three: Michigan, Washington and Texas.

The Crimson Tide dealt Georgia its only loss of the season, 27-24, in the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs crushed a depleted Florida State team 63-3 in the Orange Bowl Dec. 30. Smart placed the 13-1 Seminoles at No. 6.

Georgia was rated as high as No. 2 by Florida’s Billy Napier, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Temple’s Stan Drayton.

Among other SEC coaches, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops put Georgia at No. 3 and Alabama’s Nick Saban and Auburn’s Hugh Freeze had the Bulldogs at No. 5. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key had Georgia at No. 4.

None of the 63 coaches had Georgia lower than 5.

Kirby Smart’s final coaches poll ballot

Michigan Washington Texas Alabama Georgia Florida State Oregon Missouri Ohio State Ole Miss LSU Penn State Arizona Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State Louisville Tennessee Liberty Iowa Oregon State SMU Kansas State North Carolina State Clemson

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Where Georgia football coach Kirby Smart ranked Bulldogs in top 25 vote