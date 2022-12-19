Kings-Hornets gameday live: Davion Mitchell, Alex Len set to return; Terry Rozier doubtful

The Kings will be back at full strength when they open a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Guard Davion Mitchell and center Alex Len have been cleared to return after being out with non-COVID-19 illnesses. Both are expected to be available against the Hornets.

The Kings (16-12) went 3-3 on their recent six-game road trip. They are coming off back-to-back wins over the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets (7-23) have lost eight in a row. They are coming into Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 119-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Hornets are healthier than they’ve been all season with LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward both back in the lineup. They have yet to submit an injury report for Monday’s game, but Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), Cody Martin (knee) and Mark Williams (ankle) were out against the Nuggets.

Ball returned last week after missing 11 games with a sprained ankle. An injury to the same ankle caused him to miss the first 13 games of the season. Ball has appeared in only five games, averaging 21.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He scored 31 points in Sunday’s loss to Denver.

Rozier doubtful

Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful for Monday’s game against the Kings due to a right hip contusion. Rozier, Charlotte’s second-leading scorer, is averaging 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season.

Rozier ruled out

Rozier was ruled out about an hour before tipoff. The 28-year-old guard was also out when the Kings beat the Hornets 115-108 on Oct. 31 in Charlotte.

Hornets at Kings

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -9.5

Over/under: 240

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Chima Moneke (G League).

Hornets: DOUBTFUL — Terry Rozier (hip). OUT — Cody Martin (knee); Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle).

Dec. 19 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Dec. 21 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 23 vs. Washington Wizards

Dec. 27 vs. Denver Nuggets

Dec. 28 vs. Denver Nuggets