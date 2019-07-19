Kings hire former WNBA guard Lindsey Harding as assistant coach

Lindsey Harding is heading to the Sacramento Kings. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Sacramento Kings have become the latest NBA team to add a former WNBA player to their ranks. The Kings hired former WNBA No. 1 overall pick Lindsey Harding as an assistant coach Friday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The 35-year-old Harding played nine seasons in the WNBA, spending time with five different teams. In 2018, Harding joined the Philadelphia 76ers as a scout. Less than a year later, she became as assistant coach with the team. Harding will take on the same position with the Kings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harding is not the only former WNBA to be hired as a coach this offseason. Lindsey Gottlieb joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kara Lawson is an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

Former WNBA players have made their way over to the NBA in recent years. San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon became the first full-time female assistant coach in the NBA in 2015.

Since then, Sue Bird, Jenny Boucek, Swin Cash and Kristi Toliver are among the former WNBA player to join the NBA, either as a coach or as a front-office executive.

More from Yahoo Sports: