Kings announce 2022-23 opening night roster, keep Matthew Dellavedova

Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set.

On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut with Jeriah Horne, Sam Merrill and Alex O’Connell being the final players the Kings waived to get the roster down to 15, excluding the two Two-Way Players.

Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook were waived earlier in the week, before Sacramento's final preseason game against the Lakers.

"As training camp has gone along, he's trended upwards," Brown said of Moneke after the Kings' blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (h/t FOX 40 Sacramento's Sean Cunningham).

"I think that the initial shock of being in the NBA and the speed and athleticism and all that stuff caught him off guard a little bit, but he belongs on this level, and he can help us."

On Okpala, Brown said he is "glad" that the 23-year-old landed with Sacramento and lauded his defensive ability as well as his willingness to know his role and not do too much.

"We are lucky to have him because he gives us length, versatility, defense at a high level," Brown said. "To have the flexibility on him and possibly Chima, for a head coach, it's a sigh of relief."

Along with Dellavedova, Terence Davis II, De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk round out the guards. Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Richaun Holmes, Trey Lyles and Keegan Murray join Okpala and Moneke are the forwards.

Lastly, Alex Len, Chimezie Metu and Domantas Sabonis are the team's centers.

Since Brown was hired as the Kings' coach, he stressed the importance of defense and retaining Okpala, Moneke and Dellavedova reinforces that defensive mindset.

By having length and defensively savvy players at almost every position, the Kings are poised to improve their defense, which has been a weakness in recent years.

Kings fans are hopeful that this will be the squad that can finally end Sacramento's 16-year playoff drought.

Considering how confident Fox is in the talent and capability of this team to make the playoffs, it appears a change in perception is on the horizon for the Kings.