Kim Mulkey, Jay Johnson among Peter Burns’ best SEC hires of the last five years

LSU has made a number of high-profile coaching hires in the last few years.

While the jury is still out on some of those, like football coach Brian Kelly and men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon, two of them have been unqualified successes.

Both women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and baseball coach Jay Johnson captured national titles in just their second seasons in Baton Rouge, and ESPN’s Peter Burns offered high praise for both.

Burns ranked the top five SEC hires across all sports over the last five years (in no particular order) and both Mulkey and Johnson made the cut.

Talking about this right now on #SECThisMorning Best hires in the SEC over the past 5 years The only issues is that I have no idea how to rank them… * Lane Kiffin

* Kim Mulkey

* Jay Johnson

* Nate Oats

* Eric Mussleman https://t.co/uvLZLFhY7l — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) March 27, 2024

Mulkey is searching for another national title — which would be her fifth overall — as the Tigers are in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. They’ll face UCLA in Albany, New York, on Saturday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire