Kickoff time announced for Alabama football’s road trip to Wisconsin

Kalen DeBoer’s first real test as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide will come in Week 3 as the Tide travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. With the Badgers being a consistent top-25 team and it being the first road game of the DeBoer era, it will be a challenge. Fortunately, Alabama avoided a rowdy primetime crowd as FOX announced that the game will kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Despite the major coaching change, Alabama is still widely considered a top-ten team by everyone in the country heading into next season. The Crimson Tide returns some valuable pieces such as quarterback Jalen Milroe and safety Malachi Moore while also adding some nice players such as Parker Brailsford, Germie Bernard, Domani Jackson and Ryan Williams. It certainly doesn’t hurt the Tide’s odds that DeBoer is coming off of a national title appearance with the Washington Huskies.

For the Badgers, 2024 is going to be a very telling season for the program. Luke Fickell was a highly regarded hire a year ago, but after a 7-6 campaign in year one, people will expect more.

