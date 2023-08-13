Key takeaways from first half of Eagles vs. Ravens preseason opener

Glenn Erby
·5 min read

Philadelphia held Baltimore to 115 yards in the first half, and Eagles rookie Tanner McKee shined as the Birds finished the first half with a 13-10 lead at M&T Bank Stadium.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, and other key starters on both sides of the football were held out as the team prepares for two joint practice sessions with the Browns this week.

A revamped defense saw young rookies and veterans hold the Ravens to 10 points in the first half, while Jalen Carter had the play of the game.

With the second half underway, here are key takeaways from the first half.

Jalen Carter is dynamic

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Carter didn’t start the game, but every snap the former Georgia All-American plays will be analyzed and disected for years to come.

During his first three plays of action, Carter made his presence felt, pressuring Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson into an incompletion.

D'Andre Swift is electric

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Swift wasn’t inactive with the rest of the starters, but it only took one play for the former St. Joe’s Prep star and Georgia Bulldog to make his presence felt.

Swift had two carries for 24-yards, including this electic run.

D-Line

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
With key guys out, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Nolan Smith and Derek Barnett got the start.

Mariota up and down

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Inconsistent play has been the one consistent trait for Mariota throughout his NFL career, and his Eagles debut was no different.

Mariota finished 7-11 for 58-yards in the first half.

RB Depth chart notes

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) takes a break during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
With the starters out, D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks were the listed running backs.

That makes Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell roster locks.

O-Line depth

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Nolan Smith learning on the fly

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during Training Camp at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Smith got off to a slow start, but the effort first step was there for fans to see.

Tanner McKee QB3

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
On one of his successful drives, McKee was 3 of 4 passing for 55 and a few dimes.

McKee was 8 of 15 passing for 120 yards in the first half and dropped some dimes.

Tracking Trey Sermon

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Another running back looking to secure a roster spot, Sermon scored a touchdown, while logging five carries for 15-yards.

Johnny King is a sleeper

Johnny King
King signed this week after getting cut by the Colts, and responded with one catch for 33-yards in the first half.

Tracking Rashaad Penny

Penny ran hard in the first half, and returned the opening kickoff.

In all, the talented running back logged nine carries for 34-yards in the first half.

Terrell Edmunds battling K'Von Wallace

