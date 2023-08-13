Key takeaways from first half of Eagles vs. Ravens preseason opener

Philadelphia held Baltimore to 115 yards in the first half, and Eagles rookie Tanner McKee shined as the Birds finished the first half with a 13-10 lead at M&T Bank Stadium.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, and other key starters on both sides of the football were held out as the team prepares for two joint practice sessions with the Browns this week.

A revamped defense saw young rookies and veterans hold the Ravens to 10 points in the first half, while Jalen Carter had the play of the game.

With the second half underway, here are key takeaways from the first half.

Jalen Carter is dynamic

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jalen Carter’s first snap as an Eagle. Pretttty good. pic.twitter.com/KxEdkZS5eR — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 12, 2023

Carter didn’t start the game, but every snap the former Georgia All-American plays will be analyzed and disected for years to come.

Took three plays for Jalen Carter to flash in his first NFL action. Wheewwwwwww, that was a gorgeous rush from the team's top rookie that forced an arrant throw from Ravens QB Josh Johnson. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 12, 2023

During his first three plays of action, Carter made his presence felt, pressuring Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson into an incompletion.

How did the rest of the league let this happen…#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UN1MDT2Bn1 — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 12, 2023

D'Andre Swift is electric

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Swift wasn’t inactive with the rest of the starters, but it only took one play for the former St. Joe’s Prep star and Georgia Bulldog to make his presence felt.

Swift had two carries for 24-yards, including this electic run.

D-Line

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With key guys out, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Nolan Smith and Derek Barnett got the start.

Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Milt Williams and Barnett are starting D-line. No Jalen Carter (yet). Jobe and Greedy Williams are CBs, Morrow and Elliss at LB. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 12, 2023

Mariota up and down

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

#Eagles drive stalls, Jake Elliott hits 45-yard FG. Mariota 3-for-7, 24 yards on 1st drive. Swift 24 yards rushing (22 on 1 run) and Mariota 16 yards rushing. — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 12, 2023

Inconsistent play has been the one consistent trait for Mariota throughout his NFL career, and his Eagles debut was no different.

This has pretty much been the Marcus Mariota experience throughout camp. Makes some plays (especially with his legs), also misses makeable throws. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 12, 2023

Mariota finished 7-11 for 58-yards in the first half.

RB Depth chart notes

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) takes a break during practice at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the starters out, D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks were the listed running backs.

That makes Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell roster locks.

O-Line depth

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota starts at QB. D'Andre Swift at RB. Starting O: Steen, Sills, Andrews, Opeta, Driscoll — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 12, 2023

Nolan Smith learning on the fly

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during Training Camp at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Looks like Nolan Smith didn't keep contain on that run and got washed inside, leaving the cutback lane and eventual 37-yard gain. — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 12, 2023

Smith got off to a slow start, but the effort first step was there for fans to see.

Nolan Smith beats the LT for a quarterback hit. Excellent pass-rush move there. pic.twitter.com/ajMZMJbN90 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 13, 2023

Tanner McKee QB3

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hard not to be impressed with Tanner McKee tonight — completions of 33, 27 and 18 yards already, plus a 31-yarder taken off the board for OPI. Stretching the field more than he has this summer and showing command back there. Sixth-round pick out of Stanford, 6-foot-6, 231. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 13, 2023

On one of his successful drives, McKee was 3 of 4 passing for 55 and a few dimes.

McKee was 8 of 15 passing for 120 yards in the first half and dropped some dimes.

Tracking Trey Sermon

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Another running back looking to secure a roster spot, Sermon scored a touchdown, while logging five carries for 15-yards.

Johnny King is a sleeper

Johnny King

King signed this week after getting cut by the Colts, and responded with one catch for 33-yards in the first half.

Tanner McKee just dropped a perfect pass to Johnny King — who just signed this week. 33 yards for the first down. Liked McKee's potential out of Stanford, but he's looked very good tonight. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 13, 2023

Tracking Rashaad Penny

Penny ran hard in the first half, and returned the opening kickoff.

What a run by Rashaad Penny. The Eagles RB’s are looking good. pic.twitter.com/1V5bT7bbSo — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 13, 2023

In all, the talented running back logged nine carries for 34-yards in the first half.

Terrell Edmunds battling K'Von Wallace

