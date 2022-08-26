Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Packers

The first half of preseason Week 3 started with a touching tribute to the late Len Dawson. It continued with a back-and-forth affair between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers with some explosive plays on offense for both sides. The defense has been hit or miss for both teams, with plenty of penalties shared as well. Heading into the half things are all tied up at 10 points.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

George Karlaftis and Leo Chenal earn starting reps on defense

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Chiefs’ starters on defense came out and played roughly one series to start the game against the Green Bay Packers. They also included some new faces.

George Karlaftis has consistently played with the second-team defense during the preseason, but he took snaps with the first-team defense during training camp at times. After back-to-back preseason games with sacks, Karlaftis got the start opposite Frank Clark.

Leo Chenal got a few snaps at SAM linebacker in the team’s base defense last week. The same thing happened in preseason Week 3 on the team’s opening snaps. He seems to have cemented a role as the team’s SAM linebacker in base for the time being.

Starting defense still gets the job done

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The starting defense wasn’t on the field for very long, but they continued to get things done when they were. They allowed just nine yards on three plays to force a three-and-out for the Packers offense to start the game. They allowed no points through for defensive drives during the course of the preseason.

Steve Spagnuolo said that it might take some time for this new group to gel, but they appear to be in midseason form already. They’re playing good complementary football through all three levels of the defense, showing the ability to get pressure, tackle well and make plays on the football in the air.

Ronald Jones gets his showcase

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chiefs RB Ronald Jones seems to be getting the majority of the action at running back in preseason Week 3. Through the first half of play, Jones has six carries for 27 yards (4.5 yards per carry average). He also has one catch for four yards on the night.

Story continues

Ronald Jones showcase tonight. "He's definitely a chain-mover," per #Chiefs GM Brett Veach on the NFL Network broadcast. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 26, 2022

Jones didn’t pick up any first downs in the first half as Veach, but he did have a nine-yard run on a play where the Chiefs had 18 yards to gain. It was the longest by a Chiefs running back this preseason.

Jones wasn’t on the field for the two-minute offense to end the first half, showing some of his limitations. This was easily his best performance of the preseason, but it’s unclear if it’ll be enough to earn him a roster spot.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire