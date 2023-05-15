Kevon Looney explains Warriors' chemistry-building difficulty in 2022-23

Loon explains why 2022-23 Dubs struggled to build chemistry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This season's Warriors couldn't measure up to the 2022 NBA championship team for a variety of reasons.

During his exit interview with the media Saturday, Golden State veteran center Kevon Looney pinpointed a major difference between the two squads: Building chemistry at the season's start.

"It's always harder to go back and do it again," Looney said of the Warriors' attempted title defense. "We had a little bit of a different group, a little bit more less experience. We had a lot of adversity this season with guys being out of the lineup, but we never had a time where we were really just all together.

"Last year, we had a time where at the beginning of the season we were all locked in and all healthy at the same time. We [weren't] healthy at the end of the day, but we still had that experience that we could pull from the beginning of the season where we were all healthy.

"This year was more in and out, guys missing, things like that. It was tough to build the chemistry and camaraderie that you need to win that championship. I think we did our best job of dealing with the situation, and I think we got the most out of our group."

From Steph Curry's two month-long injury absences to Andrew Wiggins' time away to deal with a family matter, the Warriors weren't at full strength in plenty of instances during the 2022-23 NBA season. And while other players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole stepped up in the meantime, that success and those minutes didn't translate into the NBA playoffs, where the Lakers eliminated the Warriors in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Despite the Warriors struggling to jell at times, Looney doesn't believe that's why they lost in the end. They eventually found chemistry, he said, but they simply were outplayed.

"It's not easy, but I think we did a good job. I think we did come together," Looney said. "To beat that Sacramento [Kings] team [in seven games in the first round], it took all of us, and it took a group effort, and I think we came together. I think our chemistry was really good toward the end of the season, to get into the playoffs and get into the season that we wanted and then to win in the first round. I think our chemistry got to a level that it need to be at that needs to continue to grow and to go forward.

"Ultimately, we didn't complete our goal. I don't think chemistry was the issue. Sometimes you run up against a team that outplays you and is better, and I think that's what happened."

Loon doesn't believe the Warriors' chemistry was an issue this season pic.twitter.com/RmG3yDEwHK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 13, 2023

Now that all is said and done, Looney is impressed with how the team fought this season despite its newfound youth and various rotations.

"I think it was a lot more maintenance this year than in the years prior," Looney said. "You know, last year, it was kind of smooth sailing for the most part. We had a couple bumps in the road, but we had a lot of veterans and guys who already knew how to deal with -- they already knew what they were. They knew their roles and what to expect.

"But we had a lot of younger guys, and roles were changing every couple weeks due to guys being in and out of the lineup. So, it was a lot more different things to deal with this year. I think we did a good job of coming together at the end of the year, and really relied on each other and building that brotherhood. I think that's why we were able to get out of the first round and even compete in the second round after struggling earlier in the season.

"I think we kind of rallied together and figured it out, but definitely a lot of bumps."

Looney said he can't yet answer what the Warriors must do to regain their championship form. Up until their elimination, Looney said, he believed they had what it would take to win another title this season. But in the end, he believes the postseason experience gained this year and "losing together" will help the Warriors in their quest to earn another ring next season.

"... But I think we did a great job of coming together," Looney said. "The young guys [were] able to get an opportunity from the other guys being out, and I think they will be better from it."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast