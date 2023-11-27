Kevin Stefanski on QB: We'll see where this week goes based on Dorian Thompson-Robinson's health

The Browns saw Dorian Thompson-Robinson leave Sunday's loss to the Broncos with a concussion and they aren't making any plans about who will start if he can't go in Week 13 just yet.

P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson on Sunday and went 6-of-13 for 56 yards. Walker also started games earlier this year, but the Browns signed Joe Flacco to their practice squad after Deshaun Watson went on injured reserve and Stefanski was asked on Monday what he'd need to see from him in order to have him play against the Rams.

"I think with all our players that we get during the season — Obviously, you work with them in the meeting room, out on the practice field and see where they are," Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We’ll see where this week goes based on, obviously, Dorian’s health."

Wednesday will bring the next update on Thompson-Robinson's health and perhaps more from Stefanski on which quarterback would play if he's ruled out.