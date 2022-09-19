There were plenty of stunning finishes in Week Two, but the Browns’ loss to the Jets might be the worst of them.

Up 30-17 with 1:55 left, Cleveland ended up losing 31-30 to New York.

But in theory, the Jets shouldn’t have even had an opportunity to make that improbable comeback.

The Browns had first-and-10 on the Jets’ 12-yard line with 2:02 left. Because the Jets did not have any timeouts, all the team needed to do was get a first down and the game would’ve effectively been over.

But when running back Nick Chubb took a handoff at that spot, he went into the end zone instead of stopping after getting past the sticks. That score was the only reason why New York had a shot at the comeback.

After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted he could have told the offense not to score in that situation.

“Yeah, that is a scenario where that’s on me to communicate that to the huddle. We’ve done that before,” Stefanski said in his postgame press conference. “Having said that, we need to close that game out.”

The Browns should be 2-0 for the first time since 1993. Instead, the team is 1-1 with a matchup with the Steelers coming on Thursday night.

Kevin Stefanski: It’s on me to communicate offense shouldn’t score late in fourth quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk