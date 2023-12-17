Kevin Kisner to serve as NBC Sports analyst for two early events in 2024 PGA Tour season

Kevin Kisner is putting down the club and picking up the mic.

The four-time winner on the PGA Tour will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports at the Tour’s first event of the 2024 season, The Sentry, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui, Jan. 4-7. Kisner will also cover the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, Feb. 8-11.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity with NBC Sports to watch the game of golf from the other side and comment on what I’m seeing on the course,” said Kisner, one of the game’s more colorful characters.

“I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences,” said Tommy Roy, lead producer for NBC Sports’ golf coverage. “We think his style will translate well to the viewers at home and we’re excited to have him join the NBC Sports broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open.”

Kisner won for the first time on Tour at the 2015 RSM Classic before claiming his second win two years later at the 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational (now the Charles Schwab Challenge). The biggest victory of his career came in 2019 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before his last win at the 2021 Wyndham Championship.

The network is experimenting with new talent after both Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch were shown the door in 2022 and Paul Azinger wasn’t renewed following this last season. Paul McGinley was the lead analyst during the recent Hero World Challenge and a Sports Business Journal report hinted at interest in Geoff Ogilvy for the open seat.

