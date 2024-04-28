Kevin Harvick to be standby driver for Indy hopeful Kyle Larson on All-Star Race weekend

Kyle Larson revealed Sunday that Kevin Harvick will serve as his standby driver for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend next month while he participates in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Larson dropped the news with Harvick by his side during FOX Sports’ pre-race coverage of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway (FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: All-Star Race format takes shape | All-Star fan voting now open

Harvick, who shifted to FOX’s broadcast team this season after a Hall of Fame-worthy driving career, will potentially be called out of retirement to substitute during All-Star Race practice in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17-19. Multiple sessions of qualifying are scheduled on the same days at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Larson will be bidding to make his Indy 500 debut May 26.

Harvick, a two-time All-Star race winner (2007, 2018), said he was approached by team owner Rick Hendrick to ask about his availability.

“When Rick called a couple of days ago, he said, ‘Hey, I need a favor,’ and I know when the conversation starts like that, that usually you have to say yes,” Harvick said. “So I appreciate you guys calling. It’s going to be fun.”