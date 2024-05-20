Kevin Garnett believes teams should take a chance on Bronny James in NBA draft

Kevin Garnett was impressed by Bronny James‘ performance at the 2024 NBA draft combine last week in Chicago, Illinois, and the Hall of Famer believes he has a place in the league.

James measured in at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches barefoot, with a 6-foot, 7 1/4-inch wingspan in the anthropometric testing of the event. He connected on 19-of-25 shot attempts in the 3-point star drill and also registered a 40 1/2-inch max vertical, the sixth-best mark.

The 19-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal on 33.3% shooting from the field in two scrimmage games. He produced four points and four rebounds in his first appearance and wrapped up the week with 13 points in his second game.

Garnett, speaking with co-host Paul Pierce on the “Ticket & the Truth” podcast, liked how James performed and said teams should consider drafting him.

Bronny looks really good, P. He looks really good. He looks poised. He looks like he wasn’t rattled by everything that was going around. He looked like he is used to the moment. He had a good session where he shot the ball well. If I am a team, bro, I would actually take a chance on that because greatness runs through bro’s veins. You got to know at some point he is going to have a growth spurt, and it’s going to click. … I saw it. I was watching it, and I was like, ‘Man, if somebody got that early and was able to develop that.’

James announced on April 5 that he would test the draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing one season at USC. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games on 36.6% shooting from the field with the Trojans.

He was among the 80-plus prospects who participated in the draft combine. He said at the event that he hadn’t yet met or worked out with teams, though that projected to change after his productive showing in the scrimmages and other drills.

James, who has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to college, was viewed as a potential first-round pick before his health situation last year that sidelined him for four months. He is attempting to show teams why he deserves to be drafted this year.

Whether it happens this year or later, James should have the opportunity at the next level. He will soon make his decision on what the next step is in his career.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire