Kevin Durant to make Suns debut vs. Hornets on Wednesday

Vincent Goodwill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly three weeks after a blockbuster trade sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the superstar forward is expected to make his Suns debut Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Tuesday.

Durant has missed the last 20 games because of an MCL sprain in his right knee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

