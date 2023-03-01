Kevin Durant is set to make his Suns debut; will his third superteam stint be successful? I The Rush

3
Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday March 1, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Recommended Stories