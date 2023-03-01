Kevin Durant is set to make his Suns debut; will his third superteam stint be successful? I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday March 1, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Kevin Durant is set to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday in Charlotte against the Hornets; will his third superteam stint be successful?

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 15th consecutive win

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a close game to the Memphis Grizzlies without LeBron James, who will reportedly miss extended time with a foot injury

Plus: Watch Giannis try his best to insult KD on national television