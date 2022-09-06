Kevin Durant calls his 96 rating in NBA 2K23 'laughable'

NBA 2K23 is set to drop on Friday, but Kevin Durant isn’t happy about how he’s being portrayed in the latest edition of the video game.

Durant, after seeing that he was given a 96 overall rating, thinks that he’s being extremely undervalued.

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

Before we go any further, a 96 overall rating is incredible. It’s one of the best ratings a player could ever get, and there’s only one player ahead of him to start the season.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo received the highest rating at 97, just one point above Durant. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid all received a 96, and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic received the only 95 in the game.

The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐



Giannis is #1 🦌



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Durant averaged 29.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season with the Nets, his second with the team. He will at least start the season with them this fall, too, after he had requested a trade that never materialized.

Durant was never going to get a 99 overall rating in 2K23. Nobody did. So he wasn’t snubbed. Not even close.

The argument does, however, make for a great reason to complain on Twitter — a place Durant loves to hang out. And, when the game does drop, it's a pretty safe bet that Durant will be downloading a copy.